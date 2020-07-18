‘We’re going to surprise some people’ – West Branch’s Hillyer leads tight-knit group into 2020

BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – The West Branch football team went just 2-8 last season, but a strong finish and tight-knit senior class have the Warriors optimistic for 2020.

It’s year two of Ken Harris’ tenure — he served on the coaching staff since the early ’90s but did not get the start he was looking for as head coach in 2019. The Warriors dropped their first five games before winning two in a row and playing much better football down the stretch.

“We’re going to build on the second half of last year,” Harris said. “That’s something we really wanted to hone in on and we developed an offense that’s going to, hopefully, take advantage of that.”

The Warriors are aiming for more of an up-tempo, spread attack with senior QB Brock Hillyer serving as a dual threat. The Big 22 contender now stands 5’10”, 190 pounds after putting on over 20 pounds of muscle since last season.

“I’m always ready for contact so I look to improve my speed more than my strength, to be honest,” Hillyer said. “But we had a good amount of young players starting and players last year that weren’t very experienced so this year we’re definitely going to build the experience and help out all around the field. We’re going to be stronger in all aspects.”

Hillyer will have plenty of weapons around him, including senior running back Alec Wilson in the backfield and David McKeivier on the outside. The Warriors return seven starters on both sides of the ball, led by a tight-knit senior class.

“They’re friends on the field, they’re friends off the field, but they know how to drive each other,” Harris said. “Sometimes they know how to throw a little shade down at somebody and make them respond and so forth. So yeah, they’re competitive.”

“The senior group is really tight,” McKeivier said. “The whole group actually is a lot more close than I’ve ever seen in all four years.”

“I’m close with all the guys and we all believe in each other,” Hillyer said. “So we’re going to surprise some people, I think.”