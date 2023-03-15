WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — In a matter of weeks, the snow-covered fairways at Avalon Lakes will feature 144 of the best collegiate golfers in the country. The NCAA Division II Men’s Golf National Championships will take place there in May.

“I think they’re going to see something that they’re probably not familiar with and then see something that they’ve never seen before,” says Mike Case, Avalon Golf & Country Club Director of Marketing. “I don’t think there are too many places like this in the Midwest that center on golf and luxury like we do. So, we’re going to roll out the red carpet for these folks and make it something special for them. They’ve already made it to the NCAA championships and we’re just going to one-up that and make it even more special for them.”

The last time Avalon Lakes hosted a tournament of this caliber was the Giant Eagle LPGA Classic back in 2000. That tour made a stop in Warren for eight consecutive years and brought thousands of spectators to the course.

“This is really going to be neat for the community, not only for the volunteers, but for the spectators that can come out and enjoy the place,” Case said. “We’re going to get people from California, from Texas, from New York, all over the United States coming. We’re going to get their parents and their grandparents and their coaches and their fans. So we’re going to have a unique opportunity to show this place off, which is great, and not only show it off to the people from outside the community, but our community as well. So we’re expecting big crowds.”

The five-day tournament is open to the public and free of charge to spectators. Avalon is, however, looking for volunteers to help run the tournament, and it’s already had a good response.

“It doesn’t matter if you want to work one day or just a few hours or if you want to work the entire week. We’ll find a spot for you,” Case said. “That’s what’s going to be neat about it is the community showing up and supporting this event and supporting people they’ve never even heard of before. That makes it kind of fun.”

The NCAA Division II Men’s Golf Championships will tee off Monday, May 22 and run through Friday the 26. Those interested in volunteering can visit or call the Avalon Lakes pro shop at 330-856-8898 by May 1.