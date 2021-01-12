‘We’re going to do a few things differently’: Boardman approves Seth Antram as head football coach

Watch the entire interview with the Spartans' new head coach

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Boardman School Board unanimously approved Seth Antram as the new head football coach of the Spartans Tuesday night.

Watch the video above to hear our entire interview with Antram.

Antram spent the past three years running the offense at Chaney High School. He previously served as an offensive assistant coach at Youngstown State University, working with quarterbacks and the offensive line.

Antram says he looks forward to the challenge of coaching at Boardman.

“Coach Ignazio put a good foundation together. We’re going to do a few things differently, definitely defensively, offensively maybe,” Antram said. “You know, just get in the weight room, get our strength and speed up, and go out there and compete and good things are going to happen.”

In addition, Antram previously coached at Jacksonville High School in North Carolina and at his alma mater Crestview High School.

Boardman had more than 40 applicants for the head coaching position.

Antram will begin his coaching duties immediately and will join the Boardman High School teaching staff in the fall.