‘We’re going to be a difficult group to stop’: Campbell football looking to light up the scoreboard

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Scoring points should not be a problem for Campbell this season. The Red Devils averaged over 24 points per game last year, and most of their skill position players are back, including dual threat quarterback Christian Stores.

“Anytime you have a guy that can run it and throw it just as well, that poses a threat to the defense,” says Campbell head coach Mickey Sikora. “That coupled with the skill that we have, we’re going to be a difficult group to stop.”

“It’s ridiculous. We got a lot of talent,” says Campbell senior quarterback Stores. “So I know we can be better than what we were last year.”

Stores accounted for over 1,700 total yards and 19 touchdowns last year. The only thing he doesn’t do is play defense.

“No, I choose not to,” says Stores jokingly. “I don’t like laying wood.”

James Shaffer, however, will play all over the field.

“Shaffer is going to be our Swiss Army knife,” says Sikora.

The two-time captain will play running back, wideout, tight end, safety on defense, and he’s the team’s long snapper on special teams.

“He enables us to do a lot of different things because we have a lot of skill people, a lot of real good skill people,” says Sikora. “By moving him around, that’s going to let us share the wealth and other people touching the ball.”

“We’ve had a few bad years in the past,” says Campbell senior James Shaffer. “Last year we improved a lot and this year I just want to have a good year and do whatever is best for the team.”

The Red Devils will be young up front with only one returning starter on the offensive line, and their defense has some ground to gain, but for the first time in a long time, Campbell could make a run.

“We definitely have a lot of confidence coming in,” says Shaffer. “I think we’re good. We stack up well with other teams. I mean, we do play a lot of good teams this year. So our conference is going to be a pretty loaded, so we just gotta play.”