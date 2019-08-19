We’re Going Streaking! Scrappers extend win streak with rout of Batavia

The Scrappers have won four-straight games after a doubleheader sweep of Batavia on Monday

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning Valley Scrappers extended their win streak to four-straight games with an 8-0 win over Batavia at Eastwood Field in game two of a doubleheader

Mahoning Valley won game one 1-0 earlier in the day.

The Scrappers offense exploded for 6 runs in the first two innings in game two, highlighted by a lead-off home run from Korey Holland.

Later in the inning, Bryan Lavastida extended his hit streak to 15-straight games with an RBI-single, which is the longest for the team this season.

The two teams are back in action again Monday as the Scrappers will look for the sweep of the Muckdogs with first pitch slated for 7:05PM.