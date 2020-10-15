‘We’re always a tough team to beat’: Girard ready to take on top seed

The Indians will travel to Canal Fulton this weekend to face Northwest, Region 13's Number One seed

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Girard Indians will travel to Canal Fulton this Saturday to take on top-seeded Northwest in Round Two of the Division IV playoffs.

Watch the video above to hear from Girard head coach Pat Pearson and senior quarterback Andrew DelGarbino about their matchup with the Indians.

Northwest finished the regular season undefeated at 6-0 this year and earned the Number One seed in Region 13.

Girard is coming off a 42-21 victory over Woodridge in Round One, and enters this week with a record of 3-4.

More headlines from WKBN.com: