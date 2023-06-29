MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WKBN) – The bar is set for the Mineral Ridge football program after last season when they not only beat rival McDonald for the first time in nine seasons but also posted an 8-2 season with another playoff berth.

But this senior class led by standout Ian Erb doesn’t want to get too comfortable with success.

“If you don’t trust the guy you’re playing next to, you’re not going to do very well,” Erb said. “You know, we’re all a bunch of dogs, so we’re going to be alright.”

When you return a player, who rushed for almost 1,400 yards while adding 17 touchdowns, it can get you pretty excited for the next season.

“We’re lucky to have him. I’m blessed to show up every day and coach him, and we’re looking forward to a great senior season at home,” Mineral Ridge head coach Brian Shaner said. “He’s a great leader. He’s a great football player, but when people get to know him as a person, they really get to see who Ian Erb is.”

With some exits, you may even see Erb taking snaps at QB1 this year.

“My goal is to win. Everyone’s goal is to win, and Coach has been pushing us really hard. They’re building everything here, they work hard, they show up, and they’re very determined. They care about everyone here,” Erb said. “If I do good, we win and everyone else. This is a team effort, all 11 guys on the field have to do good in order to win.”

On top of all that, Shaner’s led this program to as many winning seasons the past two years than the previous nine combined.

“We don’t take it for granted because in any season it could go back the other direction, and we work hard to make sure there won’t,” Shaner said,

Despite losing five key pieces, they still return three starters on the offensive line, anchored by four-year letterman Zach Stacy. Plus, a returning crop of talent, including a wide receiver core that Shaner says could ‘break out,’ has enjoyed the taste of winning lately.

“Hoping to go undefeated,” senior Julian Rozzi said. “But, those two losses [last season] really got us, and we’re looking forward to beat those two teams this year.”

Now, with almost 50 days until kickoff, the clock is ticking until Joe Lane Stadium is filled up on Friday nights again.

“It’s just breathtaking having all the fans here, everyone having our back and grinding for us to win. It’s just an amazing atmosphere,” Rozzi said.

The Rams open up their season at home against Pymatuning Valley on August 18. View a full schedule here.