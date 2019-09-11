EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – Wellsville topped East Palestine 3-0 (25-18, 25-16, 25-15) Tuesday night in high school volleyball action.
It was the 1,000th career game coached by Dan McKinstry of the Tigers.
McKinstry has coached at Wellsville for the past 23 years, and spent the previous 19 years at East Palestine.
The veteran coach has now piled up 743 career victories during his career.
Wellsville is now 8-1 overall on the season, and a perfect 6-0 in the Eastern Ohio Athletic Conference.
Wellsville’s Dan McKinstry coaches 1,000th career game; Tigers roll past East Palestine
Wellsville topped East Palestine 3-0 Tuesday night in Head Coach Dan McKinstry's 1,000th career game on the sideline.
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – Wellsville topped East Palestine 3-0 (25-18, 25-16, 25-15) Tuesday night in high school volleyball action.