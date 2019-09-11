Wellsville’s Dan McKinstry coaches 1,000th career game; Tigers roll past East Palestine

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - Tuesday was officially an off day for the San Francisco 49ers here in Youngstown, but that didn't mean they kicked their feet up and relaxed. Several players were out doing community service projects around the Valley.

"It was really cool to see his face light up and to see players' faces light up, too, because it was from both sides," said Rebecca McConnell-Levendosky, whose son, Liam, goes to Easterseals.