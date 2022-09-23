SALINEVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – In this rivalry game, Southern Local got on the board early.
After an interception by Wellsville on its opening drive, the Indians capitalized with a Wyatt Morris touchdown in the first quarter. After the two point conversion, Southern Local led 8-0.
On the next Wellsville offensive play, Cameron Sloan of Southern Local ran back a 60 yard interception return for a touchdown. After a failed two point conversion, Southern Local led 14-0.
On the following Southern Local possession, Wyatt Morris scampered for a 40 yard touchdown run. After a two point conversion, the Indians led 22-0.
Southern Local then scored early in the 2nd quarter. After a two point conversion, the score was 30-0.
Wellsville responded with a Charlie Wilson touchdown reception, after a failed two point conversion the score is 30-6.
Southern Local responded with a long drive that resulted in a Timmy Potts touchdown run, after a two point conversion, they led 38-6.
After another interception return for a touchdown and a PAT, the Indians led 45-6 with 6:38 left in the first half.
Wellsville (3-2) will host Lisbon in week seven. Southern (5-0) will travel to Leetonia.
