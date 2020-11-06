Wellsville volleyball falls in regional semifinals

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WKBN) - The Mineral Ridge volleyball team hopes to keep their season alive tonight in the Regional Tournament.

Senior Morgan Sigley helped the Rams win a District Title last weekend. In fact, she's a three-sport standout, straight-A student, and now, our "Student Athlete of the Week".

"I would for sure call myself a perfectionist in all aspects of life," said Sigley. "It's just the little things that stick out to me and I want to make them better."