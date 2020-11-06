Wellsville volleyball falls in regional semifinals

UNIONTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Monroeville topped Wellsville 3-0 (25-17, 25-12, 25-22) in Division IV high school volleyball Regional Semifinals at Uniontown Lake High School Thursday evening.
Alaina Amato led the Tigers with 11 kills and 2 blocks in the setback.
Wellsville ends the campaign with an overall record of 20-6.
Monreoville keeps its’ unbeaten record intact, improving to 26-0 overall on the season. The Eagles advance to face the winner of Dalton/Mineral Ridge in the Division IV Regional Championship game Saturday at 2 p.m. at Uniontown Lake High School.
