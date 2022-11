STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – The Wellsville volleyball team dropped a four-set battle to Monroeville 3-1 in the OHSAA Division IV Regional Championship.

View highlights from the Tigers regional final game above. Monroeville won in four sets, 25-18, 25-27, 25-13, 25-15.

Wellsville ends the season an impressive 26-2, adding the Tigers third-straight district title during the late postseason run.

On Thursday, sophomore Presley Stokes led Wellsville to a straight sets win over Ashtabula St. John.