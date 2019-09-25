Wellsville volleyball cruises past Southern for 11th win

The Tigers won in straight sets Tuesday, led by Emma Smith with a game-high 15 kills.

SALINEVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – The Wellsville volleyball team defeated Southern in straight sets Tuesday as the Tigers continue their strong 2019 campaign.

Head coach Dan McKinstry’s team set the tone early and won 25-16, 25-10, and 25-15. Emma Smith led the charge with a game-high 15 kills along with 2 blocks. Emily McNicol chipped in 4 aces and 22 assists.

With the win, Wellsville improves to 11-2, as the Indians host Heartland Christian Wednesday night.

Southern (4-12) was paced by Erin Boyle with 9 Points serving, 3 kills, and 10 digs. Maddie Paxson also had 5 kills.