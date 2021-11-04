Wellsville volleyball advances to regional finals

Wellsville topped Western Reserve in four sets Thursday night in the Division IV Regional Semifinals at Strongsville High School.

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Wellsville topped Western Reserve in four sets Thursday night in the Division IV Regional Semifinals at Strongsville High School.

The Tigers won the first set 25-22. The Blue Devils rallied to take the second set 17-2. Wellsville responded by winning the last two sets, 25-21 and 25-22.

With the win, Wellsville improves to 27-0 on the season. The Tigers advance to face Monroeville (22-4) in the Division IV Regional Finals Saturday at 5 p.m. at Strongsville High School.

The victory for Wellsville was also the second this season over Western Reserve. The first meeting was our WKBN Game of the Week.

