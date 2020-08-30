Wellsville tops Lisbon; Carter throws for 3 TDs

Tigers QB Troy Carter ran for a score and also threw for 3 more in their win

WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Troy Carter threw for 3 TDs as Wellsville notches win #1 following their 25-19 victory over Lisbon. Carter threw for 159 yards while completing 67% of his tosses (10-15). Isaiah Greathouse ran for 91 yards and hauled in 7 passes for 139 stripes (2 TDs).

Last year, Wellsville shut out Lisbon – 31-0 – to post back-to-back wins against the Blue Devils for the first time in six years (2012-13).

For Lisbon, Tyler Welsh led the Blue Devils in rushing with 144 yards and 2 scores on 18 carries. Welsh also completed 7 of 11 passes for 123 yards (TD). Giovanni Estrada caught 3 passes for 81 yards.

Stats provided by Charles Bell (Lisbon)

SCORING CHART

Wellsville, 25-19 (F)

First Quarter

W – Troy Carter, 2-yard TD run (W 7-0)

Second Quarter

W – Valen Kryston, 19-yard TD catch from Troy Carter (W 13-0)

W – Isaiah Greathouse, 29-yard TD catch from Troy Carter (W 19-0)

L – Ryan McCullough, 36-yard TD catch from Tyler Welsh (W 19-6)

Third Quarter

L – Tyler Welsh, 88-yard TD run (W 19-13)

Fourth Quarter

W – Isaiah Greathouse, 93-yard TD catch from Troy Carter (W 25-13)

L – Tyler Welsh, 1-yard TD run (W 25-19)

Next week, Wellsville returns home to face off against rival-Southern.

Lisbon is scheduled to play their home opener against United in week two.

Upcoming Schedule

Lisbon

Sept. 4 – United (1-0)

Sept. 11 – at Leetonia (1-0)

Sept. 18 – at East Palestine (0-1)

Wellsville

Sept. 4 – Southern (0-1)

Sept. 11 – at United (1-0)

Sept. 18 – Leetonia (1-0)