WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Wellsville won the Eastern Ohio Athletic Conference outright with an 11-3 mark in league play.
Coach Bug Thompson earned his 300th career win in early February. Thompson, a 1972 graduate of Wellsville, has won 72% of his game coached (305-121).
The Tigers did not have a single senior on their 17-win team. Jaxon Brewer and Isaiah Greathouse each earned First-Team All-League honors. Edward Stock garnered Second-Team honors.
2021-22 Wellsville Tigers Boys Basketball Stats
Head Coach: David “Bug” Thompson Record: 17-8 (11-3), 1st place in EOAC
Team Statistics
Scoring Offense: 63.4
Scoring Defense: 49.2
Individual Leaders
Scoring
Jaxon Brewer (JR) – 17.6
Isaiah Greathouse (JR) – 16
Edward Stock (JR) – 10.2
Gavin Kountz (JR) – 10
Josiah Santiago (JR) – 8.4
Rebounding
Jaxon Brewer (JR) – 8.1
Isaiah Greathouse (JR) – 6.4
Josiah Santiago (JR) – 4.4
Edward Stock (JR) – 4.0
Gavin Kountz (JR) – 4.0
Assists
Isaiah Greathouse (JR) – 7.1
Jaxon Brewer (JR) – 4.1
Josiah Santiago (JR) – 4.0
Steals
Isaiah Greathouse (JR) – 3.4
Jaxon Brewer (JR) – 3.1
Josiah Santiago (JR) – 2.5
Three-Point Percentage
Josiah Santiago (JR) – 34%
Isaiah Greathouse (JR) – 30%
Gavin Kountz (JR) – 30%
Edward Stock (JR) – 30%
Field Goal Percentage
Tyrell Watkins (FR) – 67%
Edward Stock (JR) – 53%
Gavin Kountz (JR) – 53%
Jaxon Brewer (JR) – 52%
Isaiah Greathouse (JR) – 50%
Free Throw Percentage
Jaxon Brewer (JR) – 71%
Isaiah Greathouse (JR) – 70%
Josiah Santiago (JR) – 69%
Gavin Kountz (JR) – 67%
Tyrell Watkins (FR) – 66%
Edward Stock (JR) – 65%