WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Wellsville won the Eastern Ohio Athletic Conference outright with an 11-3 mark in league play.

Coach Bug Thompson earned his 300th career win in early February. Thompson, a 1972 graduate of Wellsville, has won 72% of his game coached (305-121).

The Tigers did not have a single senior on their 17-win team. Jaxon Brewer and Isaiah Greathouse each earned First-Team All-League honors. Edward Stock garnered Second-Team honors.

2021-22 Wellsville Tigers Boys Basketball Stats

Head Coach: David “Bug” Thompson Record: 17-8 (11-3), 1st place in EOAC

Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: 63.4

Scoring Defense: 49.2

Individual Leaders

Scoring

Jaxon Brewer (JR) – 17.6

Isaiah Greathouse (JR) – 16

Edward Stock (JR) – 10.2

Gavin Kountz (JR) – 10

Josiah Santiago (JR) – 8.4

Rebounding

Jaxon Brewer (JR) – 8.1

Isaiah Greathouse (JR) – 6.4

Josiah Santiago (JR) – 4.4

Edward Stock (JR) – 4.0

Gavin Kountz (JR) – 4.0

Assists

Isaiah Greathouse (JR) – 7.1

Jaxon Brewer (JR) – 4.1

Josiah Santiago (JR) – 4.0

Steals

Isaiah Greathouse (JR) – 3.4

Jaxon Brewer (JR) – 3.1

Josiah Santiago (JR) – 2.5

Three-Point Percentage

Josiah Santiago (JR) – 34%

Isaiah Greathouse (JR) – 30%

Gavin Kountz (JR) – 30%

Edward Stock (JR) – 30%

Field Goal Percentage

Tyrell Watkins (FR) – 67%

Edward Stock (JR) – 53%

Gavin Kountz (JR) – 53%

Jaxon Brewer (JR) – 52%

Isaiah Greathouse (JR) – 50%

Free Throw Percentage

Jaxon Brewer (JR) – 71%

Isaiah Greathouse (JR) – 70%

Josiah Santiago (JR) – 69%

Gavin Kountz (JR) – 67%

Tyrell Watkins (FR) – 66%

Edward Stock (JR) – 65%