WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Wellsville would hit key free throws down the stretch as they topped rival Southern 56-47 Friday night.

Watch the video above to watch highlights from the game and to hear from the Tigers.

Wellsville led by 10 after the third quarter but Southern would cut the lead down to four late in the fourth quarter.

But the Tigers would secure the win at the line, their fourth in their last five games.

Jaxon Brewer and Edward Stock led Wellsville with 17 points each while Isaiah Greathouse added 11.

For Southern, Colton Soukup had a game-high 20 while Brady Ketchum added 12.

With the win, Wellsville moves to 8-4 while Southern drops to 7-5.