Wellsville shuts out Lisbon

Tigers outgained Lisbon, 346-90 yards

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Wellsville churned out over 250-yards on the ground as the Tigers get their 4th win of the year by defeating Lisbon, 31-0, on the road.

Wellsville ran for 256 yards as the Tigers ground attack was led by Isaiah Greathouse (100 yards), Justin Sarge (65 yards) and Jason Tice (61 yards) – who all scored touchdowns on the ground. Troy Carter threw for 92 stripes on 7 completions. Darien Suggs caught 4 passes for 81 yards.

The Tigers (4-1) will next play at home against East Palestine next week. Wellsville’s only blemish was a week three loss to Malvern by six points (6-0).

Lisbon finished with 90 total yards of offense. The Blue Devils fall to 1-4. Last week, they registered their first win of the year over East Palestine (26-7). Next week, they’ll travel to Salineville to take on the Indians of Southern.

Scoring Chart

Wellsville, 31-0 (F)

First Quarter

W – Jason Tice, 5-yard TD run (W 7-0)

Second Quarter

W – Darien Suggs, 11-yard TD catch from Troy Carter (W 14-0)

W – Justin Sarge, 9-yard TD run (W 21-0)

W – Casey LeMasters, 31-yard FG (W 24-0)

Fourth Quarter

W – Isaiah Greathouse, 9-yard TD run (W 31-0)