LEETONIA, Ohio (WKBN) – Wellsville High School basketball player Jaxon Brewer entered the 1,000-point club Friday night in the Tigers’ 58-40 win over Leetonia.

Entering the game, Brewer needed just 13 points to reach the milestone and finished the night with 28 points.

The senior also had nine rebounds, four assists and four steals in the game.

Isaiah Greathouse and Tyrell Watkins each reached double figures, scoring 14 and 10 respectively.

The win moves Wellsville to 1-0 on the season.