Wellsville rally falls short in loss to Buckeye Central

WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Wellsville fell to Buckeye Central 32-29 in the Division VII, Region 25 playoffs Friday night.

The Tigers drop to 3-4 on the season.

Buckeye Central improves to 2-5. The Bucks advance to visit Leetonia in the second round of the OHSAA playoffs. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.

