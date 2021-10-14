Wellsville outlasts Western Reserve in volleyball thriller on Game of the Week

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) – Wellsville outlasted Western Reserve 3-2 (25-23, 25-20, 25-18, 30-28, 15-11) Thursday night in a battle of state-ranked teams.

The game was broadcast live as a special volleyball presentation of the WKBN High School Game of the Week.

Presley Stokes led the Tigers with 25 kills, four aces and six blocks. Alana Amato added 21 kills, seven aces and five digs.

Western Reserve Junior Gianna Paris tallied her 1,000th career assist in the setback.

With the win, Wellsville remains unbeaten at 21-0.

Western Reserve drops to 19-3.