Wellsville looks to make a push in EOAC

Tigers open the new season at Toronto

WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Wellsville hasn’t posted a winning campaign since their last trip to the post-season in 2014 (7-4). The Tigers have accumulated a 15-25 record (37.5%) over the past four years.

Without Derrick Suggs and company, can they make some headway in the EOAC? Since joining the ITCL in 2006 (and now into the EOAC), Wellsville has been unable to claim a division crown or finish alone in second place. Will this be the year that we’ll see the Tigers take the next step to achieving this?

Wellsville Tigers

Head Coach: Rob Ramsey, 3rd season (5-15)

2018 record (EOAC): 2-8 (1-6), T-6th place

Five Key Points

1.Wellsville has posted 5 winning seasons since 2001 (2001, 2008, 2009, 2013, 2014)

2.Despite missing the playoffs in each of the last 4 years, the Tigers were able to advance to week 11 in 3 of the previous 4 seasons (2011, 2013, 2014)

3.Wellsville suffered through a 6-game losing skid in each of the past 2 years.

4.Tigers have failed to register a winning season at home in each of the last 3 years.

5.Wellsville hasn’t won their opener in each of the last four seasons. They’ll hope to end that streak this year at Toronto.

Offense

Scoring Offense: 15.1 (T-42nd in Area)

…For the first time since 2010 (16.0) to 2011 (17.7), Wellsville failed to average above 20-points per game in back-to-back seasons (2017: 19.9; 2018: 15.1). The Tigers will be without Derrick Suggs – who ran for over 2,800-yards (2828) during his prep career and earned First-Team All-League honors as a senior. Also gone was the offensive line’s anchor in Justin Thirtyacre. Back is senior Darien Suggs – who made the All-EOAC’s Second-Team as a special teams maven. Suggs runs, catches and returns as he’ll be asked to contribute more without last year’s senior class.

Defense

Scoring Defense: 33.8 (47th in Area)

… In recent memory, Wellsville’s defense has been their trademark as they’ve held their foes to under 20-points per game during a period of 6 of 9 years between 2007-2015). A year ago, the defensive unit allowed 8 of their 10 opponents to score 35-points or more. Going back another year (to 2017), the Tigers have permitted 714 points to be scored. That’s an average of 35.7 points per contest. This year, they’ll hope to improve upon that statistic.

Schedule

Aug. 30 – at Toronto

Sept. 6 – Edison

Sept. 13 – Malvern

Sept. 20 – at Leetonia

Sept. 27 – at Lisbon

Oct. 4 – East Palestine

Oct. 11 – at United

Oct. 18 – at Columbiana

Oct. 25 – Southern

Nov. 1 – East Liverpool