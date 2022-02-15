YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Wellsville boys basketball team topped Valley Christian 52-46 Tuesday to claim sole possession of first place in the Eastern Ohio Athletic Conference.

Watch the video above for highlights from the game.

Wellsville led 31-17 at halftime but the Golden Eagles rallied in the second half and pulled within three points.

Wellsville’s Isaiah Greathouse led all scorers with 27.

Joey Battista finished with 21 for the Golden Eagles.

With the victory, Wellsville improves to 10-3 in conference play while Valley Christian drops to 9-4 in EOAC action.