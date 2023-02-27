Wellsville High School is set to hire Camden Douglas as varsity head football coach.

The hire will become official at a school board meeting in the coming days.

Douglas is a 2014 graduate of Wellsville, where he played wide receiver and cornerback.

He brings eight years of coaching experience to the job, having coached the Wellsville Junior Tigers. Douglas served as head coach the last three years.

He plans on helping his transition to the high school ranks by hiring a veteran coaching staff that is loaded with experience.

“I’m super excited to get started,” Douglas tells Sports Team 27. “We want to get things turned around and get that pride pumped back up at Wellsville. We have the players, and we just need to get them to take off and get this thing turned around.”

Douglas replaces Robert ‘Moose’ Ramsey who stepped down from the position in January.

Wellsville posted a record of 4-6 this past season.