Long-time Wellsville boys head basketball coach David ‘Bug’ Thompson officially stepped down on Monday.

WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Wellsville has officially hired David “Bug” Thompson as the new girls head basketball coach.

The hire was unanimously approved at a school board meeting on Monday night.

“It will be exciting and a new challenge for me and my staff,” Thompson told Sports Team 27. “We hope to get the girls to play hard and fast.”

Thompson is no stranger to Wellsville basketball.

The 1972 Wellsville graduate led the Wellsville boys program for 19 seasons as head basketball coach.

During his career, he piled up a total of 322 wins.

He led the Wellsville boys to a record of 17-7 in the 2022-23 campaign.