WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Nate Scott has been officially hired as the new boys’ basketball coach at his alma mater Wellsville High School.

He was officially approved at a school board meeting on Monday night.

Scott, who graduated from Wellsville in 2014, is the Tigers’ all-time leading scorer with 1,623 points.

He spent the past six years as an assistant coach with the Wellsville boys basketball program.

Scott replaces Bug Thompson who stepped down from the job in March after 19 seasons heading up the program.

He takes over a Wellsville program that finished the 2022-23 season with a record of 17-7.