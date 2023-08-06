WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Below is the 2023 volleyball schedule for Wellsville High School:
Schedule
Aug. 22 – at United
Aug. 29 – Lisbon
Aug. 30 – at Union Local
Aug. 31 – Valley Christian
Sept. 5 – at Leetonia
Sept. 6 – at East Palestine
Sept. 7 – Southern
Sept. 9 – Brooke
Sept. 11 – at Toronto
Sept. 12 – at Columbiana
Sept. 14 – United
Sept. 18 – at Brooke
Sept. 19 – East Palestine
Sept. 21 – at Lisbon
Sept. 26 – at Valley Christian
Sept. 27 – Union Local
Sept. 28 – Leetonia
Oct. 2 – Toronto
Oct. 3 – at Southern
Oct. 5 – Columbiana
Wellsville High School
Nickname: The Tigers
Colors: Orange and Black
School address: 1 Bengal Blvd, Wellsville, OH 43968
For scores and highlights during the season, watch WKBN 27 First News at 11 p.m. and visit the WKBN sports scores page.
If you have corrections to the WHS volleyball schedule, please contact support.