WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Below is the 2023 volleyball schedule for Wellsville High School:

Schedule

Aug. 22 – at United

Aug. 29 – Lisbon

Aug. 30 – at Union Local

Aug. 31 – Valley Christian

Sept. 5 – at Leetonia

Sept. 6 – at East Palestine

Sept. 7 – Southern

Sept. 9 – Brooke

Sept. 11 – at Toronto

Sept. 12 – at Columbiana

Sept. 14 – United

Sept. 18 – at Brooke

Sept. 19 – East Palestine

Sept. 21 – at Lisbon

Sept. 26 – at Valley Christian

Sept. 27 – Union Local

Sept. 28 – Leetonia

Oct. 2 – Toronto

Oct. 3 – at Southern

Oct. 5 – Columbiana

Wellsville High School

Nickname: The Tigers

Colors: Orange and Black

School address: 1 Bengal Blvd, Wellsville, OH 43968

