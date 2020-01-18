Wellsville hands Columbiana first league loss

WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Two months ago Columbiana earned their first conference win of the season with a 67-43 victory over Wellsville. Friday night the Tigers avenged that 24-point loss, with a 69-65 win over the Clippers.

It’s Columbiana first loss in the Eastern Ohio Athletic Conference.

Wellsville was led by Darren Suggs, who finished with 27 points, and was 12 of 13 from the free throw line. Luke Green added 19 for the Tigers.

Sean Whitehead led Columbiana with 14 points, while Ryan Fahs chipped in 13.

Columbiana falls to (11-3) on the season, and will look to bounce back against Lowellville next Tuesday. Wellsville has now won 3 of their last 4 games, and will face United next.