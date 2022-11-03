STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – The Wellsville girls volleyball team is headed to the Division IV regional finals after a 3-0 victory over Ashtabula St. John Thursday night.

Watch the video above to see highlights from tonight’s regional semifinal game, and hear from the team following that win.

Wellsville won in straight sets, 25-19, 25-14, 25-11, at Strongsville High School.

The Tigers improve to 26-1 on the season while the Heralds finish their campaign at 23-4.

Wellsville will advance to the OHSAA Division IV Regional Championship on Saturday afternoon. The Tigers will face the Monroeville Eagles at 2 p.m. in Strongsville.