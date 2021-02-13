Wellsville gets payback; defeats Southern

SALINEVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Wellsville gets back at Southern for a setback earlier in the week by topping Southern, 59-50. The Tigers suffered a 6-point loss to the Indians on Tuesday (64-58).

Wellsville featured four players who scored in double-figures – Isaiah Greathouse (18), Luke Green (12), Jaxon Brewer (12) and Eddie Stock (11).

Wellsville improved to 12-4 overall. After tomorrow’s contest with Shenandoah, the Tigers will be left with three league games within a five-day period (at Leetonia on Tuesday; at East Palestine on Friday and a home matchup with the Bulldogs on Saturday). The Tigers are 8-3 currently in the EOAC.

Southern drops to 9-5 overall and 7-2 in the league. Bradly Sloan (15) and Brady Ketchum (10) each scored in double figures for the Indians. Sloan pulled down 13 boards while Ketchum had 10 of his own. Brock Smalley closed out his night with 9 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists.

On Saturday, Southern will welcome East Palestine.