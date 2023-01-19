WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – The head coach of the Wellsville High School football team will not be returning next season.

Robert “Moose” Ramsey confirmed to First News that he resigned from his position on Tuesday. Ramsey told his players in a face-to-face meeting on Tuesday.

Ramsey said he is leaving to explore other opportunities. He did not provide a comment on where he could be coaching next.

Ramsey has coached for the Tigers for the past six seasons. He said that it was a tough decision to leave, but that it’s what he had to do.

“I’m very appreciative to have the opportunity to coach at Wellsville with a great staff and great young men. It’s a tough decision, but this is a decision that I feel like I have to make,” said Ramsey.

Ramsey finished with a 4-6 record this past season, missing the playoffs. Ramsey had a record of 22-36 overall in six seasons.

Before coming to Wellsville in 2017, Ramsey was previously an assistant at East Liverpool.

Wellsville High School is currently accepting applications for the high school varsity football head coach position. The deadline to apply is January 31. More Information can be found on the school’s Facebook page.

The Tigers have not finished with a winning record since 2014.