WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Wellsville boys basketball coach David “Bug” Thompson reached a major coaching milestone Tuesday night.

The 1972 Wellsville graduate picked up his 300th career victory in a 75-28 win over Paden City in an Ohio Valley Athletic Conference Class 1A semifinal.

Thompson has an 18-year head coaching record of 300-119. Under his watch, the Tigers average 17 wins a season. He has won more then 71-percent of the games that he has coached.

Wellsville will try for Thompson’s 301st career win on Thursday at home against Columbiana in a key Eastern Ohio Athletic Conference battle.