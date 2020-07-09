Wells set to lead New Castle’s offense; return 5 starters

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – For the third time in the past 4 years, the Red Hurricanes finished the season with a winning record and scored over 28-points per game. However, three consecutive WPIAL first round exits has New Castle hungry for more success in the future.

Can the offensive line recover from the graduation of their stalwart linemen (Bernie Fabian & Antonio Ryan) and will New Castle find a way to replace Demetris McKnight’s production?

This off-season has been challenging for coach Joe Cowart. “We have been using Google Classroom to share workouts for the kids to do – and shared our playbooks and team guidelines through the classroom, it’s definitely a different scenario not being around the guys and seeing them grow.”

2019 Record: 6-5 (4-3), T-3rd in Northwest 8

Head Coach: Joe Cowart, 9th season (46-38)

2019 Stats

Scoring Offense: 28.6 (18th in Area)

Scoring Defense: 22.8 (27th in Area)

Total Offense: 313.5

Rushing Offense: 167.1

Passing Offense: 146.4

Returning Starters

Offense: 5

Defense: 6

What you need to know about New Castle’s offense

-“We’ll be young but our sophomore class is a hard-working and energetic group,” Cowart remarks. “Their on-field production will be essential to the productivity of our team. We have to play fast, play clean, be aggressive – our young guys have to step up.”

The Hurricanes will be without their top play maker in Demetris McKnight – who graduated after scoring 22 total touchdowns on offense a year ago and compiling 1217 yards rushing and 419 receiving as a senior. New Castle’s top two offensive linemen – Bernie Fabian and Antonio Ryan – have since graduated as well. Fabian was a First-Team All-Northwest 8 recipient last fall.

However, there is hope with the return of their junior quarterback Mike Wells and receivers Donny Cade at wide out and Jaylan Cox at tight end. Wells – a 2nd-Team All-League selection – completed 13 touchdowns and threw for 1450 yards a season ago. He also ran for 222 yards on 49 carries (4.5 avg) and scored 3 times. Cade led the team in receptions (29) and receiving yards (477) while hauling in 4 scores. Cox averaged 18.2 yards per catch as a junior.

Logan Gibson will anchor the line for New Castle. He’ll be joined by Alex Fox and Devin Palmer, who the staff has high hopes for.

What you need to know about New Castle’s defense

-The defense lost plenty of talented seniors at each level beginning with Rocco Robinson (54 tackles, 9 TFL) at his defensive end spot to Will Blackshear (71 tackles, INT) at linebacker and onto the secondary where Demetris McKnight (61 tackles, INT) as well as Jason Williams (34 tackles, 2 INTs) patrolled the area.

The Hurricanes will welcome back senior defensive end Jaylan Cox (55 tackles, 2 QB sacks, 3 forced fumbles) as well as linebacker Logan Gibson (67 tackles, 2 fumble recoveries) and Sheldon Cox in the secondary (4 INTs, 2 fumble recoveries).

“We need to create havoc,” says Cowart. “Create turnovers and get more loss of yardage plays.”

New Castle’s Key Player(s)

-Junior Mike Wells returns at quarterback. “I think the maturation of Mike is going to be a huge factor in the production of our team,” Cowart states. “He has rare ability as a thrower, he has to improve his accuracy and limit his turnovers. Mike must want to lead and grow in his command of the offenses.”

2020 Schedule

Aug. 28 – at Shaler

Sept. 4 – Quaker Valley

Sept. 11 – Mars

Sept. 19 – at Summit Academy

Sept. 25 – Central Valley

Oct. 2 – Montour

Oct. 9 – Beaver

Oct. 16 – Blackhawk

Oct. 23 – at Chartiers Valley

Oct. 30 – Aliquippa

The Big game on the schedule

-Last year, New Castle got by Shaler by a touchdown (34-27). Always exciting to open the season, the ‘Canes will get that opportunity once again at Shaler.

Since 2016, Hurricane rushers with at least a 5.5 average with 70 attempts or more

2019 – Demetris McKnight – 5.5 (1217 yards on 221 carries)

2018 – Demetris McKnight – 8.5 (830 yards on 98 carries)

2018 – Josh Thomason – 5.6 (728 yards on 129 carries)

2017 – Josh Thomason – 8.6 (1179 yards on 137 carries)

2017 – Marcus Hooker – 7.4 (1537 yards on 208 carries)

2016 – Geno Stone – 7.0 (688 yards on 98 carries)

2016 – Lorenzo Gardner – 6.9 (492 yards on 71 carries)

2016 – Marcus Hooker – 5.8 (808 yards on 140 carries)