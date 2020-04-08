“We’ll see who’s been working and who hasn’t” – BG’s Daniels & Sherry staying sharp at home without spring football

Redshirt freshmen Davion Daniels and Parker Sherry were looking to compete for playing time this spring, but now have a new routine at home.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Valley football fans know the names Davion Daniels and Parker Sherry all too well.



As high school quarterbacks, the Hubbard and East Palestine standouts had their fair share of highlights on the field. They’re now both at Bowling Green, coming off their redshirt freshman seasons.

“When you get to that level, there’s like six of you,” said Daniels. “To where as maybe you were the guy in high school.”

Daniels is on scholarship and switched to the defensive side of the ball. He’s currently on the depth chart at defensive back. As for Sherry, he’s now at wide receiver as a preferred walk-on.

“It is very hard because this was my time of the year that I worked really hard for and that I was really excited to hopefully earn that scholarship,” said Sherry.”So I think from both me and Davion’s perspective, we’re disappointed that we didn’t get to show our skills.”

No longer quarterbacks, Sherry and Daniels now compete against each other in practice on the outside.

“I win some, he’ll win some,” remarked Daniels. ‘It’s here and there.”

“I won the first time and then he did, he won the second time, he came over top he made a good play,” said Sherry. “But ya I mean it’s always competing and we like to work out together too.”

The Falcons did complete three spring practices before the rest were canceled. So players are now back at home keeping a routine: taking classes, watching film, and staying in shape.

“If I had advice, it would be to run outside and to be doing as much as you can still at your house,” said Sherry.

“We’ll definitely see who has been working and who hasn’t,” said Daniels. “If I had one message it would be to work hard for sure because under the bright lights you will be tested.”