Well-known, local professional golfer passes away

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – Sports Team 27 has confirmed that popular local professional golfer Jerry McGee has died at the age of 77.

Just three weeks ago, he moved from his home in East Palestine to Florida to be closer to his family.



McGee’s professional career began in 1966 when he qualified for the PGA Tour.

In 1971, he finished in eighth place in the U.S. Open which qualified him for his first Masters. He finished in fifth place at The Masters, four shots behind Jack Nicklaus.

He won his first pro tour event in 1975 at the Pensacola Open, and later won the IVB Philadelphia Golf Classic in 1977.

He also qualified for the U.S. Ryder Cup Team in 1977 and eventually retired from the tour in 1981.

McGee later became eligible for the Senior PGA Tour, repeatedly finishing in the top-25 money list, before retiring from competitive golf in 2005.

His son Mike is married to Annika Sorenstam, a former LPGA tour legend.