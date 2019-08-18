Welcome to the Valley! Indians 2019 first round pick has solid debut in Scrappers win over Batavia

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland Indians 2019 first round pick Daniel Espino recorded three strikeouts in three innings of work in his debut with the Mahoning Valley Scrappers Saturday as they topped Batavia 11-2.
Espino topped out at 98 mph on the radar gun and was consistently sitting in the mid-90’s.
He went 3 innings, allowed 3 hits, 2 earned runs with a walk and 3 K’s.
The 18-year-old didn’t allow a hit through his first two innings.
Espino had an up-and-down 3rd inning, allowing all of his hits and the walk in the frame. Two of the hits were broken bat singles.
The Scrappers offense soared out of the gates, plating 9 runs in the first two innings.
The two teams are back in action Sunday with a doubleheader, game one is slated for 2:05PM.