YOUNGSTOWN. Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Phantoms selected 30 new players in the 2022-23 USHL Draft this week.
The USHL Draft is completed in two “Phases.” The first of which is made up of “futures” age players, who will be under-17 players for the next season. Phase II is for players of all ages eligible to play junior hockey and are not currently on one of the protected USHL rosters.
During Monday’s Phase I Draft the Phantoms added:
- Round 1 / Pick 9 – Tory Pitner, South Kent Selects Academy 15’s
- Round 2 / Pick 20 – Grant Young, Windy City Storms 15’s
- Round 2 / Pick 24 – Finn McLaughlin, Windy City Storms 15’s
- Round 3 / Pick 36 – Andrew DellaSalla, Brunswick School Bruins
- Round 3 / Pick 43 – Landon Stringfellow, Andover HS Huskies
- Round 3 / Pick 44 – Ryan Rucinski, Cleveland Barons 15’s
- Round 4 / Pick 50 – Luke Osborn, Detroit Compuware 15’s
- Round 5 / Pick 68 – Evan Sofikitis, Detroit Little Caesars 15’s
- Round 5 / Pick 69 – Brecken Smith, Detroit Little Caesars 15’s
- Round 6 / Pick 84 – Diego Buttazzoni, BWC Academy U18 Prep
During Tuesday’s Phase II Draft the Phantoms added:
- Round 1 / Pick 2 – Matthew Perkins, Humboldt Broncos
- Round 1 / Pick 9 – James Fisher, Belmont Hill School Sextants
- Round 3 / Pick 39 – Daniil Dolzhenko, Minnesota Magicians
- Round 3 / Pick 43 – Filip Nordberg, Sodertalje SK Jr.
- Round 4 / Pick 51 – Weston Knox, Andover HS Huskies
- Round 4 / Pick 55 – Hunter Bischoff, Achorage Wolverines
- Round 4 / Pick 56 – Vann Yuhas, Drumheller Dragons
- Round 4 / Pick 60 – Colin Winn, Boston Junior Bruins
- Round 5 / Pick 72 – Sam Ranallo, Rogers HS Royals
- Round 6 / Pick 78 – Adyn Merrick, Detroit Little Caesars 16U
- Round 6 / Pick 82 – Conner De Haro, Fox Motors HC 16U
- Round 8 / Pick 109 – Branden Piku, Maryland Black Bears
- Round 9 / Pick 132 – Blake Bechen, Fox Motors HC 16U
- Round 10 / Pick 147 – Cal Huston, Pittsburgh Penguins Elite 16U
- Round 11 / Pick 162 – Tyson Dyck, Cranbrook Bucks
- Round 12 / Pick 177 – Sean Kilcullen, Maryland Black Bears
- Round 13 / Pick 192 – Liam Storch, Detroit Little Caesars 15’s
- Round 14 / Pick 207 – Hunter Price, Drayton Valley Thunder
- Round 15 / Pick 222 – Brian Morse, NorthStar Christian Academy Knights 18U
- Round 16 / Pick 237 – Easton Jacobs, Detroit Little Caesars 15’s
Each USHL team drafts until its 45-man roster is full. That roster is trimmed before the next season begins to 23 players, along with an 18-man affiliate list.