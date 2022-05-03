YOUNGSTOWN. Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Phantoms selected 30 new players in the 2022-23 USHL Draft this week.

The USHL Draft is completed in two “Phases.” The first of which is made up of “futures” age players, who will be under-17 players for the next season. Phase II is for players of all ages eligible to play junior hockey and are not currently on one of the protected USHL rosters.

During Monday’s Phase I Draft the Phantoms added:

During Tuesday’s Phase II Draft the Phantoms added:

Each USHL team drafts until its 45-man roster is full. That roster is trimmed before the next season begins to 23 players, along with an 18-man affiliate list.