Welcome to the League! Robert Morris joins Horizon League starting in 2020-2021

Robert Morris University just outside Pittsburgh has joined the Horizon League

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Horizon League is set to add their 12th member to the league, as Robert Morris University and the conference announced they will join the league on July 1st.

In the Horizon League, the Colonials will compete in men’s and women’s soccer, volleyball, women’s cross country, indoor and outdoor track & field, men’s and women’s basketball, men’s golf and softball.

This past season, both the RMU men’s and women’s basketball team won the NEC tournament, earning an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament which was canceled due to the coronavirus.

Since 1982, Robert Morris has sent 32 teams to the NCAA Tournament.

The addition of Robert Morris now gives Youngstown State two teams in the conference located roughly an hour away.