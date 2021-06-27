Welcome Back! Little League baseball and softball tournaments return this week

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – After a one-year hiatus, the Little League baseball and softball tournaments are set to return on Monday.

There will be six different divisions set to play, four in baseball and two in softball.

The Minor (8-10 year old) and Major (10-12 year old) softball divisions will be the first to open play on Monday. Games begin at 6:00 PM at the Field of Dreams in Boardman.

In Minor Division, teams from Austintown, Boardman, Canfield, and Poland will compete for the district title, whereas teams from Boardman, Canfield, Howland, Poland, and South Range will vie for the Major Division crown. The championship games for both divisions are scheduled for Tuesday, July 6th at the Field of Dreams.

The winners of both softball divisions will move on to the State of Ohio Little League Tournament being held in Ashtabula.

Austintown, Boardman, Canfield, and Poland will compete at the 9-year-old level, the Minor Division (8-10 year old), 9-11 year old level, and the Major Division (10-12 year old).

The four divisions of baseball will begin play July 6th.