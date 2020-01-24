Welcome back! Familiar face to lead Mahoning Valley Scrappers in 2020

Luke Carlin was named the Mahoning Valley Scrappers manager for the 2020 season

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Indians Player Development staff, along with the Mahoning Valley Scrappers, have named Luke Carlin the Scrappers’ manager for the 2020 season.

Carlin was formally the team’s manager in 2017 before being promoted to Lake County for the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

In 2017, Carlin led the team to a record of 44-29 and a Pinckney Division Title.

Joining Carlin on the staff will be Kevin Erminio (pitching coach), Craig Massoni (hitting coach) and J.T. Maquire (bench coach). Returning to the staff are Strength and Conditioning Coach Juan Acevedo and Athletic Trainer Frank Sammons.

Carlin had a 14-year professional career from 2002–2015, appearing in 56 Major League games with San Diego, Cleveland and Arizona.