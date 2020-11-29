Weir paces Salem with 15 points; Quakers win opener

Drew Weir connected on 4 three-point baskets for Salem

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Salem jumped out to a 13-point lead (23-10) after the first quarter to roll to a 51-38 victory over Heartland Christian.

Drew Weir led the way for a team-high 15 points, which included four three-pointers in the opening half. Jon Null scored 9 points. Dillon Monroy and Brock Young added 7 points apiece.

Steven Baker scored 15-points for Heartland. Jonathan Bertovich tallied 9 points for the Lions.

The Quakers (1-0) are scheduled to meet Springfield on Tuesday.

Heartland Christian (0-1) are set to square off against Leetonia on Tuesday.