Weir paces Salem with 15 points; Quakers win opener

Sports

Drew Weir connected on 4 three-point baskets for Salem

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Salem Quakers High School Basketball

Credit: Noam Galai / noamgalai.com/Moment/Getty Images

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Salem jumped out to a 13-point lead (23-10) after the first quarter to roll to a 51-38 victory over Heartland Christian.

Drew Weir led the way for a team-high 15 points, which included four three-pointers in the opening half. Jon Null scored 9 points. Dillon Monroy and Brock Young added 7 points apiece.

Steven Baker scored 15-points for Heartland. Jonathan Bertovich tallied 9 points for the Lions.

The Quakers (1-0) are scheduled to meet Springfield on Tuesday.

Heartland Christian (0-1) are set to square off against Leetonia on Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com