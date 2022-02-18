SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – The Quakers finish the regular season on a high note after defeating United, 53-38.

Drew Weir led all scorers with 21 points. Cade Rohm registered a double-double as he finished with 10 points and 12 rebounds.

The Quakers shot 78.6% from the foul line (11-14).

Salem (9-13) has won three straight contests as they’ll prepare for a Tuesday evening showdown with Streetsboro.

United (10-10) has now lost three of four games.

The Golden Eagles’ senior center Steffen Jarrett made seven of his nine free throws to close out his day with 20 points. Luke Courtney added nine points.

Next up for the Golden Eagles is a matchup on Saturday with East Palestine.