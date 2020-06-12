‘Weight lifted off my shoulders’: State champion returns to the softball field

Champion senior Cassidy Shaffer is hoping the summer travel ball season will help with her college exposure

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – The last time Cassidy Shaffer was on a high school softball field, she hit not one, but two home runs in the Division III State Championship game.

Shaffer knocked in all five runs to help Champion win their third consecutive state title in 2019. That was her sophomore season.

Her junior year, however, was lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic. So, Friday was her first day back on the diamond in seven months.

“I’m just beyond excited,” the senior said. “Oh my gosh, I feel like I’ve been waiting for so long to just get back on the field and play. I feel like there’s a weight lifted off my shoulders, just to be happy again, you know?”

Shaffer plays for the Ohio Stingrays, a travel team based out of Columbus. This weekend, they’re one of more than 70 teams from across the state competing in a tournament in Trumbull County.

“The team that I’m on right now, they’re just insane,” Shaffer said. “It makes me want to do 10 times better than I already do, and it just pushes me to be a better player and person at the same time.”

Losing an entire high school season can also have a big impact on college recruiting. That’s why this travel ball season is so important for Shaffer, who has already received interest from several schools.

“It was sad that we didn’t have our high school season, but for the college exposure, it’s definitely the travel season that matters,” Shaffer said. “I’m excited that I still have my senior year. I’m excited that I still have this travel season left for the rest of my junior year. Then I’ll have my senior season at Champion and I’ll come back and finish with some travel ball. Then off to college, wherever that may be.”