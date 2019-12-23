Week 17 Steelers/Ravens kickoff one of several games flexed by NFL

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The National Football League announced that the kickoff for the Steelers/Ravens Week 17 matchup has been flexed from 1 p.m. to 4:25 p.m.
The Steelers need a win and a Titans loss to make the playoffs.
The Tenneesee/Houston game has also been flexed by the league from 1 p.m. to 4:25 p.m.
Those aren’t the only two games flexed by the NFL for the final week of the season. Indianapolis/Jacksonville, Washington/Dallas and Philadelphia/New York all have been moved to 4:25 p.m.
Each of the games flexed have playoff implications tied to them.