Week 17 Steelers/Ravens kickoff one of several games flexed by NFL

The NFL has moved the Steelers/Ravens Week 17 showdown to a 4:25 p.m. start time

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The National Football League announced that the kickoff for the Steelers/Ravens Week 17 matchup has been flexed from 1 p.m. to 4:25 p.m.

The Steelers need a win and a Titans loss to make the playoffs.

The Tenneesee/Houston game has also been flexed by the league from 1 p.m. to 4:25 p.m.

Those aren’t the only two games flexed by the NFL for the final week of the season. Indianapolis/Jacksonville, Washington/Dallas and Philadelphia/New York all have been moved to 4:25 p.m.

Each of the games flexed have playoff implications tied to them.