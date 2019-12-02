Week 15 Steelers/Bills matchup flexed by NFL to Sunday night

The Week 15 Steelers vs Bills matchup has been officially flexed by the NFL from a 1 p.m. start to an 8:20 p.m. kickoff

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Week 15 Steelers versus Bills matchup has been officially flexed by the NFL from a 1 p.m. start to an 8:20 p.m. kickoff at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.

Both Pittsburgh and Buffalo sit in the two wild card spots in the AFC after wins on Sunday.

Earlier this year, the Steelers had a 4:25 p.m. start against Cleveland flexed by the league to 1 p.m.

The Bills are currently 9-3 while the Steelers are 7-4.

Next week, the Steelers head to Arizona for a matchup with the Cardinals while the Bills host the Baltimore Ravens.