NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Wednesday night’s Mahoning Valley Scrappers-Trenton Thunder game at Eastwood Field has been canceled out of an abundance of caution regarding air quality in the area.

In a release from the team, the Scrappers say the decision was reached with the best interests of players, staff and fans in mind in light of the possibility that the Air Quality Index (AQI) may worsen this evening.

Fans holding tickets for Wednesday night’s game can exchange them for tickets of equal or lesser value to any other 2023 Scrappers home game, based on availability at the Chevy All-Stars Box Office at Eastwood Field.

The Scrappers are currently 8-13 on the season and are slated to return to action on Thursday against Trenton at 7 p.m. at Eastwood Field.