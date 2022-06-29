BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Little League District 2 Ohio Softball Tournament continued on Wednesday night at the Fields of Dreams in Boardman.

In the Minor (8-10) Division:

Poland defeated Canfield 12-2. With the loss, Canfield was eliminated from the tournament.

Poland will play Austintown, Tuesday, July 5 at 6 p.m. on Field S2 in the championship game.

In the Major (10-12) Division:

Poland defeated South Range 8-7 and Boardman defeated Canfield 8-0.



South Range was eliminated from the tournament.



Canfield will play Poland on Thursday, June 30 at 6 p.m. on Field S2 in an elimination game.



Boardman advances to play on Tuesday, July 5 at 8 p.m. on Field S2 in the championship game against the winner of Thursday’s Poland – Canfield game.