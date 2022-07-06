BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Little League Ohio District 2 Baseball Tournament is now in full swing at the FIelds of Dreams in Boardman.

The following are results from Wednesday night’s action.

In the Minor Baseball (11U) Division, Boardman defeated Poland 9-1, while Canfield defeated Struthers 10-8. Struthers is eliminated from the tournament.

Canfield will play Poland Thursday, July 7 at 6 p.m. on Field L1 in an elimination game. Boardman will play in the Championship game Monday, July 11 at 6 p.m. on Field L1 vs the winner of the Canfield-Poland game.

In the Major Baseball (10-12) Division, Boardman defeated Austintown 9-0. Meanwhile, Poland defeated Canfield 10-0. Canfield is eliminated from the tournament.

Austintown will play Poland in an elimination game Thursday, July 7 at 8 p.m. on field L1.



Boardman will play in the championship game Monday, July 11 at 8 p.m. on Field L1 vs the winner of the Austintown-Poland game.