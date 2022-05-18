CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Wednesday night’s series finale between the Cleveland Guardians and Cincinnati Reds was postponed due to rain.

The game will be made up as a matinee affair on Thursday afternoon in Progressive Field.

Both the Guardians and Reds were originally slated to have an off-day on Thursday.

The pitching matchup features Cincinnati’s Tyler Mahle against Cleveland’s Cal Quantrill.

The Guardians have been postponed at Progressive Field by bad weather five times already this season, forcing them to play three doubleheaders.