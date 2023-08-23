CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians have announced that Wednesday night’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers has been suspended due to inclement weather.

It will resume on Thursday before the regularly scheduled game starting at 12:10 p.m.

The game was suspended in the top of the third inning with the Dodgers leading the Guardians 3-1.

The team says that gates will open at 11 a.m. and only fans with tickets for the Aug. 24 game will be able to attend.

Fans holding tickets to the originally scheduled Aug. 24 game who want to attend both games may do so and will have the same seat for both games.