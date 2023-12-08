MINERVA, Ohio (WKBN) – West Branch doubled up Minerva, 54-27, behind five players who scored 8 points or more.

Gavin Gregory and Kasen Weaver each scored 11 points while Jeremiah Thomas (9), Cooper Anderson (9) and Jaxon Robb (8) all finished with at least three field goals.

Weaver made three shots from beyond the three-point arc. Anderson was one point shy and one rebound short of compiling a double-double (9 points, 9 rebounds).

Next up, the Warriors will play host to Marlington on Friday.

The Lions were led by Garrett Gonzalez’s 10 points.

On Saturday, Minerva will travel to Sandy Valley to take on the Cardinals.